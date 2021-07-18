WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WLYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

