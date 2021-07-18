Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TUWLF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

