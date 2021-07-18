UBS Group AG Has $406,000 Position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

