UBS Group AG Sells 17,994 Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $4.43 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

