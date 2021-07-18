UBS Group AG Has $428,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in GrafTech International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,728,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

