IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IES were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $2,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in IES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IES by 157.6% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $47.81 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $996.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 over the last 90 days. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

