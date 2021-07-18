UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

