NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,470 shares of company stock worth $6,184,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

