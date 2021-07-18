BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Urban One were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban One alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Urban One news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 5,000 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,290,033 shares of company stock worth $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares worth $671,161. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UONE opened at $7.21 on Friday. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Urban One Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.