4,108 Shares in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xunlei by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNET stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

