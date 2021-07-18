BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Holicity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Holicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOL opened at $10.05 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

