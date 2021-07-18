CIBC Increases Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$105.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Onex has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.