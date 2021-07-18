Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Raised to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

