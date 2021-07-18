Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Barclays

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of IMO opened at $27.31 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

