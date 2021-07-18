Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Barclays

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.
IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.
Shares of IMO opened at $27.31 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
