Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT Lowered to $13.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

MOMO opened at $13.08 on Friday. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Momo will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 8,790.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

