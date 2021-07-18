Raymond James Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

DAR opened at $65.58 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 551,547 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

