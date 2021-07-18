First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Insider Sells $297,326.67 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

FGBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

