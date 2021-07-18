Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.