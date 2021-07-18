GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

