Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

