Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

