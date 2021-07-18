Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in June

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MGDDF opened at $158.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $163.34.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

