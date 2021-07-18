Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

