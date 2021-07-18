Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 91.9% in June

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the June 15th total of 144,200 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $62.14 on Friday. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

DAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 218.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

