Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) versus OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Contrast

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pinterest alerts:

This table compares Pinterest and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -0.46% 4.86% 4.15% OneConnect Financial Technology -7.59% -5.32% -2.72%

This table compares Pinterest and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 25.86 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -572.75 OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 8.29 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -18.56

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinterest and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.76%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk & Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.