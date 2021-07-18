adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €315.31 ($370.96).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €311.90 ($366.94) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €300.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.