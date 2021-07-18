A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $13.77 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

