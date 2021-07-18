STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

STEP opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The company has a market cap of C$112.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.48.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

