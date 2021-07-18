National Bankshares Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$24.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE SIS opened at C$19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.62. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234 over the last quarter.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

