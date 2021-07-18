Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$12.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.98.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.70. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.7868017 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total value of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,575.24. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and have sold 87,501 shares worth $554,940.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

