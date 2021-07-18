National Bankshares Trims Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Target Price to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.
Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
