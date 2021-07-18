National Bankshares Trims Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Target Price to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.