Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

TSE OR opened at C$16.67 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

