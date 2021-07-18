Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 77367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

