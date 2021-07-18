Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

CSII has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of CSII opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

