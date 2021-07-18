Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

