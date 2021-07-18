Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Euroseas stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

