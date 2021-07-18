NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.33.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$819.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.