Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEXA. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NEXA stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.11. Nexa Resources has a one year low of C$6.78 and a one year high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.