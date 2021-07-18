Lundin Gold’s (LUG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.36. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

