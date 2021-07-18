Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

KL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$51.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

