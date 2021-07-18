Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.15 and last traded at $123.15. 6,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 728,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,421 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

