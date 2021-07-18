Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 3.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.35. 6,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 747,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Specifically, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $1,426,431 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

