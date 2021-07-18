Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 28,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,876,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uxin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter worth $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376,080 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

