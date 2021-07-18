Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 5.3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 28,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,876,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.26.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
