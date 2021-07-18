BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

