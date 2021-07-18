BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.
BRT opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $311.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
