Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ZNTL opened at $47.36 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $1,589,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

