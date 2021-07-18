BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,072 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

