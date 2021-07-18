Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $20.69

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $20.03. Tuya shares last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 4,149 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $9,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $89,683,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $15,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

