Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.46 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

