Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 43.6%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.63 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

