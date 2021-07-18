L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $75.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LB. Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of LB opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

